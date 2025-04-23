With the Nintendo Switch 2 arriving on June 5, 2025, Nintendo has announced a handful of games coming to the new console, like Mario Kart World Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza Donkey Kong Bananza , but there are years worth of releases ahead of the new console. While there are certain games that you can (reasonably) expect to show up, like a new 3D Mario or a new Animal Crossing, but some of Nintendo's less beloved series only have a chance at showing up this console generation.

As for which series we want to see, most of these are games that aren't necessarily guaranteed but still have a decent chance at appearing. The majority of these are franchises that have at least a few entries, so it's not just a one-off game that deserves a sequel, but a true Nintendo series that needs to reappear. Here are the games we are hoping to see on Nintendo Switch 2.

1 Mario Baseball

Let Mario and his friends return to the diamond.

Many Mario sports series saw entries on the Nintendo Switch, including the Mario Strikers series, which had been dormant since the GameCube. One sport didn't, Mario Baseball. The last entry was Mario Super Sluggers on the Wii in 2008, but the game would fit right in on the Switch 2. It could have normal controls and motion controls, making it fit right in on the system. Plus, baseball has grown in international draw, especially with the prominence of international stars, like Japan's Shohei Ohtani, making it a perfect time for Nintendo to return to the baseball diamond.

2 F-Zero

Racing shouldn't be limited to just Mario.