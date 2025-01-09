Nintendo fans are feverishly waiting for the company's newest console — the Switch 2, presumably — but the company seems to have other plans. Shortly after accessory makers suggested an April release date for the new hybrid handheld, Nintendo has teased the upcoming release of its newest handheld system... except it's not the Switch 2. In fact, it's the classic Game Boy.

The company is partnering with Lego yet again for a DIY version of the classic handheld console, and it's coming later this year.

The Lego Game Boy

Nintendo has been partnering with Lego quite a bit in recent years. The two companies have teamed up to release numerous sets based on the Mario series, and a few years ago, there was a set based on the Nintendo Entertainment System. This newest collaboration is another dose of nostalgia for those who grew up in the 90s playing Tetris, Super Mario Land, and Pokémon on the Game Boy. It's unclear if the device will offer any kind of interactivity in line with what the NES set offered, but even as a static piece, it's a great concept.

Very little of the device was shown, though we got to the D-pad and the purple-ish A and B buttons floating in the void. All we really know right now is that this buildable version of the Game Boy is launching sometime in October 2025, which should be well after the Switch 2... hopefully.

Where is the Switch 2?

Of course, this announcement comes at a time when die-hard Nintendo fans are watching the company's every move in hopes of a Switch 2 announcement, especially in light of the numerous leaks over the past few weeks. Nintendo is seemingly unabashed by the murmurs and keeps doing things its way.

Back in May, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the successor to the Nintendo Switch would be announced in the current fiscal year , which ends on March 31st, 2025. The company has also confirmed the new system will be able to run titles from the current iteration of the Switch and use the same account system, making it easier to bring content forward.

It's not clear exactly how much longer we'll have to wait, but if you're more into retro throwbacks anyway, then today's news should give you something to look forward to.