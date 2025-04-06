First-person shooter games from the 1990s have a distinct look and feel. They’re primarily characterized by fast-paced, hip-firing combat within semi-explorable corridors. Classics in the genre, such as Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, and Quake all helped develop and solidify what would come to be known as ‘boomer shooters.’

In 1997, fans of the genre were delighted to play Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, the first installment of a brand-new franchise. At least, the franchise was new to the video game industry. In fact, the character Turok originates from a 1950s comic book series of the same name. Shortly after its release, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter cemented itself into the annals of 1990s boomer shooters due to its (at the time) advanced graphics, level design, and variety of well-executed game mechanics. More than 25+ years later, fans of the classic experience and newcomers alike can now play a remastered version on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

A third shot at glory