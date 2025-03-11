After generations of being a company that has always been focused on making entertainment products, namely, toys and avenues for joy and play the whole family can enjoy, Nintendo has earned a few privileges.

Chief among those privileges, especially in the modern video game landscape, is that Nintendo is the only company that doesn't have to worry about PC gaming. It's more than okay with staying away from the hullabaloo of new graphics cards, processors, and the latest hardware upgrades that PC gamers can't get enough of.

Because the truth is, PC gamers, and nearly every other type of gamer, can't get enough of Nintendo.

Nintendo is to video games what Disney is to movies

Don't mess with the plumber.