Though the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct proved to be exciting, what wasn’t was the revelation that the base console will cost $450, and its headliner title, Mario Kart World, is going to be $80. Fans are understandably upset, as this is the first time a non-deluxe version of a game will retail for that price on release day. Nintendo appears to be standing firm on the price, and though they can make the argument that $80 is fair to pay for the game, it will be an uphill battle for them.

Mario Kart World needs an enormous amount of content at launch

Nintendo representatives stress the base game contains enough content to vindicate the price

Source: Nintendo

With gaming becoming a more expensive hobby as of late, many of us have to be selective about which games we’re going to buy. Nintendo’s primary reasoning for Mario Kart World costing $80 is the content it provides.

Nintendo of America’s Vice President of Product and Player Experience, Bill Trinen, spoke to IGN about the game’s inherent value. According to him, the sheer amount of content and scale of the game are enough to warrant the price.

But honestly, this is a game that is so big and so vast and you will find so many little things in it to discover. And there's still some other secrets remaining that I think as people end up buying and playing the game, they're going to find this to be probably the richest Mario Kart experience they've ever had.

Trinen also noted an article IGN published about there not being a lot to discover in Mario Kart World's roaming mode. He didn’t provide a specific response to that concern, but he did say to tune in to the Mario Kart Direct on April 17th and suggested those fears would be addressed. Although the Direct did showcase unrevealed content, the general consensus online is it still doesn't have enough to justify an $80 price tag.

Variable pricing is a term that has become more common in the gaming industry and refers to not setting a baseline price for a product. Nintendo has only experimented with the higher end of this concept on the Switch with Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which cost $70 at release as opposed to the usual $60. Despite people being unhappy with the increased price point, it has sold more than 21 million copies and is one of the Switch’s best-selling games, proving fans may in fact be willing to pay more if they feel the value is there.

Nintendo wants fans to have and play the game

Something else to consider is the fact that Nintendo clearly wants fans to play Mario Kart World. It has effectively become the Switch 2’s marquee title and the game that is supposed to get you to invest in the console. The marketing has focused on it the most, it is the only game to be included in a console bundle, and it’s the game they used when they revealed the Switch 2. Nintendo wouldn’t be putting so many eggs into that basket unless they were confident the product could deliver at launch and a long time afterward.

Mario Kart 8's DLC and support serves as precedent