With the Nintendo Switch 2's release fast approaching, people have begun considering what they're planning to do with their original Switch. Some may want to keep it around, others want to sell their old consoles, and others still are thinking of donating their console to a friend or sibling who has always wanted one.

Regardless of what you want to do with your original Switch once the Switch 2 arrives, Nintendo has just released a new tool that's just what you're looking for. The new firmware makes it really easy to transfer your stuff over to the Switch 2 and perform a clean wipe of your Switch at the same time.

The Nintendo Switch version 20.0.0 firmware adds a system transfer tool

Source: Nintendo

In an article on the official Nintendo website, the company breaks down what's new for the Switch version 20.0.0 firmware update. There's a ton of new stuff in there, so be sure to give it a read if you want to know all the details. However, within the notes is this little nugget:

You can perform a system transfer from your Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 using local communication. For users that will lose access to their Nintendo Switch before receiving their Nintendo Switch 2, there is an option to upload system transfer data to a dedicated server which can then be retrieved on their Nintendo Switch 2. After you upload your system transfer data to the dedicated server, the Nintendo Switch system will be initialized to factory settings, so only perform this transfer if you’ll be able to complete the transfer on Nintendo Switch 2. If you want to continue using your Nintendo Switch until you have a Nintendo Switch 2, we recommend completing the system transfer using local communication after you have acquired a Nintendo Switch 2 system.

An internet connection and Nintendo Account is required to complete both local and the server-based system transfer service.

As part of the patch notes, Nintendo points toward its guide on transferring data from a Switch to a Switch 2. It seems to use local communication to get all your data onto your new console, and will transfer over your software, your user profiles, your saves, screenshots, videos, and your settings. Unfortunately, it can't carry over your news, your Bluetooth audio settings, your set region, and time zone.

Within that guide is this bit (emphasis ours):

After the upload to the server is complete, the source Nintendo Switch console will be initialized. This deletes all data on the console and resets it to factory settings.

So, not only will migrating to the Switch 2 be painless, but Nintendo will also automatically wipe your original Switch, ready for donation or selling. That takes a lot of stress to prep both of your consoles with the arrival of the newest entry.