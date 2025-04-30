Nintendo Switch 2's Cyberpunk 2077 could end up being the definitive version of the title when it's all said and done. It unofficially revaled the game on its website on Thursday (April 24th)—the same day that the console was up for pre-order nationwide. The game is dubbed Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and saw the title becoming available for pre-order on Nintendo's site.

The company has also listed additional features that players can expect from the beefed-up version of the game. And if that wasn't enough, CD Projekt Red's engineer, Tim Green, spoke about how the Switch 2 port will address issues the game faced on launch and beyond on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.