For decades, Pokémon has been the undisputed king of monster-catching games, but its dominance has never felt shakier than now. Enter Palworld — a scrappy $30 early-access game that delivers features and polish fans have begged Game Freak for, only to be ignored. Instead of taking notes, Nintendo has tried to shut Palworld down, missing the point entirely.

The game’s explosive success highlights glaring weaknesses in modern Pokémon titles — bugs, lackluster open worlds, shallow mechanics, and an outdated online experience. Pokémon is one of Nintendo's greatest game series, and if they want it to remain king, they need to actually pay attention to these five things that Nintendo could stand to learn from Palworld.

Related Inside the rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype: History, restoration, and technical breakdown The discovery, restoration, and legacy of the rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype—and how it helped spark the console wars of the 1990s

5 Players Are Tired of Pokémon’s Bugs and Jank

Polish and stability, please