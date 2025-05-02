Summary After the release of the Nintendo Switch version 20.0.0 firmware update, many users reported their consoles were bricked.

Nintendo acknowledged the issue promptly and released a follow-up update, version 20.0.1, which fixes the error that occurred after restarting the system.

Affected users must update their Switch in Maintenance Mode, while those unaffected by the bug don’t need to install the new update.

There are few things worse for gamers than realizing that their beloved console suddenly refuses to boot up, especially when all they wanted was to jump into a quick gaming session after a tiring day. Unfortunately, that's precisely what happened to many players when Nintendo rolled out the Switch version 20.0.0 firmware update. Fortunately, the gaming giant was quick to acknowledge the issue and has now rolled out another update.

Related Here are the Switch games that don't work on Switch 2 (and why) Nintendo fans are excited to play games on the Nintendo Switch 2, but not every original Switch title may work right. Here's why that might be!

Nintendo rolls out 20.0.1 to save bricked switch consoles

Hours after Nintendo released the Switch version 20.0.0 firmware software update, complaints from gamers started trickling in on Reddit, with users reporting that they were greeted with an Error Code: 2206-1015: An error has occurred screen when they attempt to boot up their Switch after the update.

While the error screen advises users to press the power button and restart their console, or hold down the power button for twelve seconds to turn the console off, Reddit users mentioned that doing so was of no use.

A couple of users joked that Nintendo's likely pulling a page out of Apple's book and rolling out updates to prevent the Switch 1 from working, now that the Switch 2 is already available for pre-order. Some users mentioned that the update "completely killed" their Switch and all they see is a black screen, while others reported that their Switch only shows the logo before freezing.

Fortunately, Nintendo was quick to acknowledge the issue and posted on X that the Nintendo team is currently investigating it, asking users to wait for more information. This morning, the company released another update, version 20.0.1, which addresses the issue. The release notes state:

Fixed an issue where Error Code: 2206-1015 sometimes occurred when restarting the system after updating to system version 20.0.0.

Since the update is only targeted at those who fell victim to the issue, those who aren't facing any problems with version 20.0.0 don’t necessarily need to go out of their way to update. However, affected users encountering the error code must update their Nintendo Switch in Maintenance Mode.To do so, ensure your Switch is powered off. Then, press and hold the volume up (+) and volume down (-) buttons, and finally press the Power button to turn the Switch back on. Once you're in Maintenance Mode, just select Update System and follow the on-screen instructions.