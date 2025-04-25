The Nintendo Switch 2 has had quite an April. From controversies regarding pricing to insane hype over titles like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Mario Kart World to having their whole rollout impacted by Donald Trump's tariffs: the Switch 2 has seen it all.

Now, you can go ahead and add another piece of lore to the list now that Japanese pre-orders have "far exceeded [Nintendo's] expectations," resulting in the company having to make a public statement. Nintendo detailed the current situation and how they plan to accommodate that massive demand ahead of the Switch 2's release date. Here is what they said about the Japanese pre-order market and more.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders hit 2.2 million in Japan, so what next?