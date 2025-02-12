The Nintendo Switch 2 is a console that, to be frank, a ton of people want to get their hands on. Before the console's official announcement, many were searching for any leak they could get their hands on. It seemed as though I was seeing something new about the upcoming system every day leading up to Nintendo's announcement.

Now that the console has been revealed and every leaker that posted images has been proven correct, I am a bit disappointed. The design feels too modern, and I am unsure of what features to expect out of Nintendo's latest iteration of one of its best-selling consoles. Instead of looking to the future and providing more unnecessary innovation, Nintendo should look to the past at its previous consoles to get a clear picture of what the company should do to please fans with its next handheld system.

4 Reviving the Miiverse and StreetPass

Source: Nintendo

I am not the first to bring this up, as many have said that they miss the Miiverse. Introduced on the Wii-U and the 3DS, the Miiverse was a social media-style app players could use to communicate. The application had many features such as drawing, messaging, gameplay videos, communities you could post in, and a friends list.

The only thing missing from the Miiverse was a party chat system, so players could invite each other to games and use a built-in voice chat. Nintendo, unfortunately, discontinued the Miiverse service in 2017, but nothing is stopping the company from bringing it back in a big way with updated features.

Imagine being able to create communities where all of your closest friends and players you have met can communicate. You could create a Mii, have it appear in the community hub, and interact with your friends. When you are ready to play a game, simply send an invite to an individual player or send out the invite to the entire community. Rumor has it that Nintendo is doing something like this with the Switch 2 in the form of something called "Campus," but that has yet to be seen and won't make an appearance until the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct.

StreetPass was another fun and innovative tool that Nintendo used to let players connect. By simply being nearby, you could exchange your data with another player. The company even connected this to various games, giving you bonuses for interacting or being around other players. If Nintendo were to bring back StreetPass for another handheld system and connect it to the Miiverse, it would allow players to be more connected than ever.

3 Designs that stand out

Bring back the 90s and early 2000s

Source: Virtual Video Game Store

Undoubtedly, the best time for Nintendo was that special era of the N64 and the GameCube from 1996 to 2006. That magical decade gave us some of the best console designs. I am speaking, of course, about the see-through designs that helped these consoles stand out. When I think back to the times of these consoles, I immediately imagine the vibrant colors of the past that marked the era.

The bright green see-through GameCube or the bright orange see-through N64 are now relics of a time that many new Nintendo fans know nothing about. Bringing back these designs will help the Switch 2 stand out because the matte black console design with slight touches of color just isn't doing it for me and many other fans.

2 Innovative peripherals for a new era

More than a steering wheel or baseball bat

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo's Wii era was full of peripherals that utilized the console's slim controller design. When I think of this time, I imagine the wheel controller or the baseball bat that you could slip the controller into and use for Mario Kart or Mario Sluggers. This trend continued with the release of the Switch. We saw new iterations of the steering wheels as well as a leg strap for more physically active games. Nintendo should bring back more of these accessories to sell the capabilities of the Switch 2.

Some that might do well are revitalizing the N64 controller, similar to how the GameCube controller was brought back for Super Smash Bros; pads for the Joy-Con controllers when they are in "mouse" mode; the gun frame, allowing players to put the Joy-Cons in a gun-like stand; and maybe even musical instruments, such as bongos.

1 Listen to the fans

They will tell you what they want