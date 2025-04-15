Nintendo's Switch 2 has been grabbing headlines since the company's Direct in early April, with many gawking at the console's expensive price point. To make matters worse, Mario Kart World was revealed to be hitting shelves in June with a potential $80 price tag, leading to more fan disapproval. However, two announcements made during and after the presentation could potentially satiate consumers as they mull over a game listed at almost $100: Free Updates and Switch 2 Editions.

Free Updates and Switch 2 Editions were covered briefly during the Direct. But the distinction between the two has been difficult to decipher from afar. On the one hand, both concepts appear to work as methods of keeping Switch 1 games (and players) in Nintendo's new-gen ecosystem. Yet, these forthcoming Switch 2 features are defined explicitly as two different ideas, regardless of their small similarities.

So what exactly are the Free Updates and the Switch 2 Editions? Let's explore these features in full to get a better idea of what Nintendo is looking to accomplish for the Switch 2.