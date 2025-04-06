Summary Nintendo Switch 2 launch games have low storage sizes.

I had a good time gaming on my Switch, but I really needed an SD card to store all my games on. After a while, that puny 32GB of storage space really didn't cut it. It was good to hear that the Switch 2 would boost that storage space up by eight times to a more generous 256GB, but if the Switch 2 games would be bigger than its older brother's titles, there was a chance they'd devour eight times the storage, setting us back to square one. Well, turns out that they're not as big a data-hog as I thought, and 256GB should actually last you a while.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles keep their storage sizes low

As reported by IGN, the Japanese store has listed the file sizes for the main launch titles for the Nintendo Switch 2. In a world where a triple-A game can easily devour 100+ GB of space, seeing the numbers at these low levels is a breath of fresh air:

Mario Kart World: 23.4 GB Donkey Kong Bananza: 10 GB Nintendo Classics: GameCube app: 3.5 GB Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ＋ Jamboree TV: 7.7 GB Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ＋ Star Crossed World: 5.7 GB

Assuming the operating system takes up 6GB of space (like the Switch), you can purchase all the first-party launch titles and have 200GB left to play with. Given how the original Switch had to squeeze that 6GB of operating system into a 32GB space, it's going to feel a lot roomier downloading titles to your Switch 2. And that's not the only thing getting a boost; leaks are suggesting that the CPU is also a massive upgrade.