Key Takeaways Nintendo Switch 2 may launch in March or April 2025 according to reliable sources.

Launch timing may depend on Nintendo's financial performance for fiscal year 2024.

Previous rumors suggest magnetic attachments for controllers, adding credibility to new information.

Ever since we knew that the Nintendo Switch 2 was a real thing being worked on, we've seen a steady trickle of rumors surrounding it. Previous claims state that it'll come in at a pretty decent price point and will be fully backward compatible with original Switch games, both digital and physical. Now, further rumors have given us a release date, and not only is it pretty soon, but it does align with previous sources claiming a similar release window.

Related Retroid Pocket 4 Pro review: The Nintendo Switch-style retro Android handheld to get Retroid's Pocket 4 Pro is a tiny but capable Android handheld that is perfect for mobile gaming and retro emulation

The Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly launch in March or April 2025

The news was spotted by Tom's Guide, which cites a podcast on the Spanish Vandal website. The podcast brought on Blade's CEO Ruben Mercado, who plays a role in the game peripheral business. Ruben claims that his company had access to near-complete Nintendo Switch 2 units and that the console was "ready" to go. He believes it may be released in March or April 2025, which correlates with a previous rumor we heard on the Switch 2.

Ruben believes that Nintendo could release in either month, but the final decision will depend on how Nintendo is doing. In Japan, fiscal years begin on April 1st, so Nintendo may release the console before or after this date depending on its predicted financial trajectory. If the company feels like it's not earning as much profit as it wants for 2024's fiscal year, it can fast-track the Switch 2's release for March to help prop up its figures before the year ends. If it's doing well, it will want to save the sheer selling power of the Switch 2 for April to ensure it starts the 2025 fiscal year on a high.

Ruben also mentioned a previous rumor that hinted at magnetic attachments for the controllers. And given how it's a good idea to always take these rumors with a pinch of salt, I can't help but feel that these ones may have some weight to them.