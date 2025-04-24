Summary Hori is reportedly working on a handheld camera for Nintendo Switch 2.

The camera is compatible in both docked and handheld modes.

The handheld camera will be available for sale alongside the Switch 2, with a listed resolution of 480p at 30 fps.

One of the biggest features of the Nintendo Switch 2 is Game Chat, which gives you a Discord-like overlay where you can chat with your friends while you play games. Nintendo has already announced a camera that connects to the console while it's docked, but what about the handheld experience? Hori, well known for its controllers and accessories across consoles, is reportedly working on a camera for handheld mode that will stick out from the top of the Nintendo Switch 2 while you're using it in handheld mode.

A handheld camera for the Nintendo Switch 2 makes perfect sense

Even if it'll stare up your nose while you play