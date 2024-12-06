Those hoping Nintendo would launch the Switch 2 in early 2025 may be in for a bit of disappointment. According to a new report, the company may be planning a launch for later in the year, with the new hybrid console launching as late as June 2025.

The same report also mentions the new hardware will reportedly be revealed in January or February, with a dedicated event in May focused entirely on Switch 2.

The latest bit of information comes from a well-known industry insider on the Nate the Hate podcast, who has historically shared some insight into Nintendo's plans. On the latest episode of the podcast, Nate indicated that "industry chatter" has been pointing to a release of the Nintendo Switch 2 from late May to June 2025. This falls in line with a report from earlier this week from Nintenduo, which indicated a release window from June to early July.

However, Nate the Hate also shared an additional piece of information here, indicating that Nintendo is in the planning stages for an event in May that will focus entirely on the Switch 2. Unfortunately, the report didn't include any information about the specific nature of the event or what it will contain, but it does lend credence to the idea of a launch shortly after that timeframe.

That being said, it's worth remembering that Nintendo itself has confirmed when it will announce the successor to the Nintendo Switch. During its earnings report for the three months ended in June 2024, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the new hardware will be unveiled in during this discal year, which ends in March 2025.

While we don't know much about the upcoming hardware yet, Nintendo did confirm last month that the console will be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games, meaning your current titles will be playable on the Switch 2 when it eventually releases. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch Online service will also continue to be available on it.

The original Switch still has fuel in the tank

With the expectation around the Switch 2 building up for years, you might expect Nintendo to have slowed down software for its current console, but it looks like that's not really happening anytime soon. The company has publiushed a new title every month in 2024, and heading into 2025, we already know of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD launching in January, Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition launching in March, and the yet-undated Metroid Ptime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends Z-A.

In addition, the latest episode of the Nate the Hate podcast also revealed that Nintendo is planning a version of the Nintendo 3DS title Kirby Planet Robobot for the Switch in 2025. There's plenty coming out to keep users busy in the coming months while we wait for the Switch 2 to come out.