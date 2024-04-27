Key Takeaways Nintendo Switch games will be backward compatible with Switch 2, providing a seamless transition for players.

Switch 2 cartridges won't work on the original Switch, due to the power differences between the two consoles.

Players with a backlog of Switch games can rest easy knowing they can continue playing them on the newer console.

Whenever a console hits a new generation, it begs the question; how well will it work with backward compatibility? Some consoles will let you play any game from its extensive library, while others are more restrictive. If you've been worried about your Nintendo Switch games when the Switch 2 comes out, you're in luck; a recent leak hints that your games will work just fine on the newer console.

Nintendo Switch games will work on the Switch 2

As reported on the Chinese website BiliBili, an "insider source" has revealed information about the Switch 2 to the publication. Some of the information we learned from previous leaks, such as the Switch 2's controllers being larger and magnetic. However, tucked away within the article is this little tidbit (translated from Chinese):

The card slot of Switch 2 is backward compatible with Switch 1 physical cartridges! Second-generation cassettes do not support first-generation consoles

As such, it seems that if you want to play a physical Switch cartridge on your Switch 2, it will work. You can't do the reverse and use a Switch 2 cartridge on a Switch, but that's to be expected given how the Switch 2 will likely be more powerful. The Switch simply won't have the hardware to play Switch 2 games.

Unfortunately, the article doesn't detail how Nintendo will handle purchases from the eShop. However, given how the Switch 2 will have all the hardware it needs to render Switch games, we find it hard to believe that it won't be a simple case of re-downloading your games from the eShop and playing them like any other game. At any rate, it's good news for people who have a giant Switch backlog and still want some time to work through it before the Switch 2 makes its appearance.