It has been an excellent month for people interested in Nintendo's next console. First of all, we got leaks that the Nintendo Switch 2 will use magnetic controllers, and then we learned that it will be backward compatible with original Nintendo Switch cartridges. Nintendo itself then took center stage and confirmed that the Switch 2 would be announced this year. Now, another leak has revealed the amount of RAM the Switch 2 will have, plus a potential release window.

The newest Nintendo Switch 2 leaks reveal when it might release

As spotted by Tom's Guide, some recent leaks have tipped us off as to what might be under the Nintendo Switch 2's hood. One leak was made by a user who claims they got access to the customs logs between Nintendo and other companies such as Nvidia. This leak claims that the Nintendo Switch 2 will pack 12GB of RAM through two 6GB LPDDR5X modules. This RAM would give the Switch 2 a 7,500MT/s transfer rate and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Tom's Guide notes that this is quite the jump up from the original Switch's 64GB of storage. Hopefully all this new hardware will ensure the Switch 2 won't be as underpowered as the original Switch.

Another leaker then made the claim that Nintendo has its sights set on May 2025 for the Switch 2's release, with more information on the console dropping during Fall 2024. Plus, they shared more information on the backward compatibility we mentioned earlier, confirming that the Switch 2 will also play nicely with Switch games purchased on the Nintendo eShop. Finally, the leaker claims that the controllers will have built-in microphones much like the 3DS had, and that it will feature an 8-inch screen to outdo the Steam Deck. Whether or not these leaks turn out to be true, one thing's for sure; it's an exciting time to be a Nintendo fan.