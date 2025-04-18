Summary Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will officially begin on April 24, 2025.

The post-tariff pricing for the Switch 2 remains unchanged, with the console priced at $449.99 and the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle at $499.99.

Some Switch 2 accessories have seen price increases due to "market conditions," with the Joy-Con, Pro Controller, and Switch 2 camera all rising by $5, and the Switch 2 Dock increasing by $10.

Nintendo announced the much-awaited Switch 2 on April 2, 2025, via a Direct presentation. While they surprisingly didn’t reveal the handheld’s price point during the presentation, we eventually learned that the Switch 2 is priced at “only” $499.99. Originally, Switch 2 preorders in the United States were set to begin on April 9, 2025.

However, the tariffs imposed in the United States forced Nintendo to pause pre-orders to “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.” They shared that while the Switch 2’s launch date of June 5, 2025, would remain unchanged, they would announce the new pre-order date “at a later date.” That date appears to be today, as Nintendo has now shared the new pre-order date and post-tariff pricing. To our surprise, it’s mostly good news all around.

Switch 2 pre‑orders begin April 24, 2025, and pricing remains unchanged

Source: Nintendo

According to an article shared by Nintendo, pre‑orders for the Switch 2 are set to begin on Thursday, April 24, 2025. They’ve yet to announce a start time, so unless another Nintendo update drops, it looks like you’ll need to stay up past midnight to be ready the moment pre‑orders go live.

The post‑tariff US prices are in, and here’s the good news: the Nintendo Switch 2 will remain at $449.99, and the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will stick at $499.99. The prices for both Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza also remain unchanged at $79.99 and $69.99, respectively.

Unfortunately, there’s also a bit of bad news. Due to “changes in market conditions,” Nintendo has increased prices on some of the announced accessories. The Switch 2 Joy-Con, Pro Controller, and Switch 2 camera have all gone up by $5, now priced at $94.99, $84.99, and $54.99, respectively. The Switch 2 Dock has also seen a $10 price increase, bringing it to $119.99.

For reference, here are the new Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices as of April 18, 2025:

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price - As of April 18, 2025 Nintendo Switch 2 - $449.99 Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle - $499.99 Mario Kart World - $79.99 Donkey Kong Bananza - $69.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - $84.99 Joy-Con 2 Pair - $94.99 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip - $39.99 Joy-Con 2 Strap - $13.99 Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set - $24.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Camera - $54.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set - $119.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector - $39.99 Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case - $84.99 Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter - $34.99 Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch™ 2 - $59.99

Canadian gamers will also be able to pre‑order on April 24. While the accessory prices have risen slightly, it’s good to see that Nintendo has stuck to its original pricing for the Switch 2 and games, unlike other companies that have already hiked up their prices.