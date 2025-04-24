Preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have finally gone live at multiple retail outlets. Gamers who have been eagerly awaiting the successor to the Switch now have a chance to secure one of their own. But it's been anything but a smooth experience for most people looking to pick up Nintendo's next console.

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders opened up late in retailers like Best Buy, Target, and GameStop at around 12:01am EST. People were able to select from either the Switch 2 console alone or the Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2 bundle. But instead of things going well for everyone trying to lock in a preorder, everything turned chaotic. Multiple people on social media began sharing their stories about how stressful it was to preorder a Switch 2, with many finding themselves looking at an error screen when trying to finalize their preorder.

Struggling for a new console

Getting a Switch 2 preorder is tough!