After Nintendo confirmed that it was working on a Switch 2, the internet has been abuzz with information and rumors surrounding this new handheld. We've heard everything from Nintendo Switch backward compatibility to a potential release date, but the gaming giant itself has been silent on the matter. If a recent rumor is to be believed, that may soon change, as a reputable leaker revealed that Nintendo may let us see behind the curtain before October is over.

Nintendo may reveal more Switch 2 details before November arrives

As spotted by Notebook Check, the news comes to us from PH Brazil, who has been supplying fans with a steady stream of Switch 2 leaks for a little while now. This time around, they have reason to believe that the Switch 2 will be shown off sometime between now and October 31st.

PH Brazil points out that Nintendo has an upcoming investor conference on November 5th, and they don't have anything big right now to impress new shareholders. As such, it makes a ton of sense for Nintendo to reveal the Switch 2 and all of its new features to the public so that it has something it can impress investors in November.

This move would also make a lot of sense given that a previous rumor claimed that the Switch 2 will release in March/April 2024. That would give Nintendo around half a year to drum up excitement and interest in its new console, which sounds about the right amount of time for a new entry in the gaming giant's lineup. The bad news is that leaks like this are never guaranteed, so there's a chance the week will fly by without a crumb of news. The good news is, we won't have long to find out if it was right or not.