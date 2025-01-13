Nintendo may be finally putting an end to the excruciating wait for the Switch 2 this week, after years of speculation and expectations. According to a new report, the Japanese company is finally unveiling the successor to the Nintendo Switch on Thursday, January 16th.

The initial reveal may not give us a full look at the slate for games for the upcoming console, but it will at least confirm its existence, name, and design. More details about software is expected a couple of months later.

It's finally time to see the Switch 2

The latest information comes from the podcast Nate the Hate, whose host has historically shared accurate information about Nintendo's plans ahead of time. On the latest edition of the podcast, it was shared that a Switch 2 reveal is expected to take place this Thursday, January 16th, the same day that Donkey Kong Country Returns HD releases on the Nintendo Switch.

According to Nate, the console will be revealed via a trailer that focuses mostly on the hardware itself, with currently no information about games potentially being showcased in this initial reveal. It's speculated that some games may be shown casually in the video, similar to how the first Nintendo Switch trailer showcased early looks at games such as Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe despite those names not being confirmed or talked about at that time.

After this initial reveal, Nintendo is expected to have a showcase focused on Switch 2 software, which would happen between the end of February or early March. In the meantime, we should also see a presentation focused on the current Switch console, and those games are expected to be playable on the Switch 2 .

But what about launch?

Of course, once we know about the system, we'll be looking forward to an actual release, and to that extent, the host of Nate the Hate claims that the console is still expected to launch in the first quarter of Nintendo 2026 fiscal year, which is the second quarter of the 2025 calendar year, meaning between April and June. More specifically, it's expected that the console will launch in either May or June, but there isn't a more concrete timeframe at this time.

Last week, an accessory maker claimed that Nintendo would launch the console in April , though it's not clear whether those claims were substantiated. We certainly wouldn't mind an earlier launch, but we'll have to wait and see.

As for price, it's still unclear what that will be. According to Nate the Hate, the price may not be featured in the initial reveal, so it might be coming closer to the software showcase in February/March.