It's been a long time coming, but the time to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 is almost upon us, and you have no time to waste. After some doubts as to whether Nintendo would need to increase the console's price in response to the ongoing tariff situation in the U.S., preorders for the Switch 2 are opening on April 24th, and you'll want to be on standby to grab yours as soon as possible.

All major gaming retailers in the U.S. are going to have preorders soon, but there's one big exception: Amazon. Nintendo and Amazon aren't on good terms right now, and it seems like the console won't be available through the world's largest retailer anytime soon. So here's where you can actually find it.

Best Buy

Best Buy may just be the best place to grab your Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as it's available to order. Pre-orders at Best Buy's website start on April 24th at 12AM ET, so you can probably be there as soon as they open. What's more, if you really want to have your console as soon as possible, you can put your pre-order in for in-store pickup during a special launch event, with many stores throughout the country opening at 12AM on June 5th so you can pick up your shiny new console as soon as it's available. It's all the fun of a midnight launch with the convenience of having your unit secured already. You'll just have to check if there's a store nearby you can go to.

Walmart

Walmart is another great option for preordering the Nintendo Switch 2. Preorders will also open at 12AM ET on April 24th, so you'll want to be ready as soon as possible. Walmart isn't promising any special store openings to pick up your system at midnight, but the company does promise a delivery by 9AM on June 5th, so you'll still be one of the very first people to have Nintendo's shiny new console.

Of course, you can also preorder games and extra accessories on that day, and they should also be available on the respective launch dates.