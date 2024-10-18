It's been nearly eight years since Nintendo introduced the Switch, and in that time, the hybrid console has become one of the best-selling consoles ever. Eight years is a long time, though, and fans have been feverishly waiting for a new model or successor to the Switch to help bring it up to par with the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Thankfully, we won't have much longer to wait. Over the past year or so, more and more information has been surfacing slowly, and we're even expecting to see the Switch 2 officially unveiled relatively soon. So, if you're just as excited as we are, read on to learn more about everything we're expecting.

Nintendo Switch 2 reveal and release

Pricing and availability are the major questions up in the air right now when it comes to the Switch 2. We do have some idea of when Nintendo will reveal the new console, though. Back in May, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa made a statement to investors revealing that an announcement about the successor to the Nintendo Switch would happen within this fiscal year.

Nintendo's fiscal year runs from April to March, which means the latest date this announcement could happen is March 31st, 2025. However, Nintendo seems to be ramping up production of parts used for the Switch 2 according to recent findings in customs data, which suggests mass production will be starting soon, and as such, the likelihood of leaks will increase significantly. It's likely that Nintendo will want to make a reveal before then.

Other factors are aiding this theory. For one thing, Nintendo's schedule for game releases in 2025 is unusually empty and vague compared to previous years, with no games scheduled beyond January. Plus, with the company's next financial briefing on November 5th, a popular theory is that Nintendo will say something before then, to preempt any questions from investors during that meeting.

Price

In terms of price, things are completely up in the air. The cost of parts has been going up significantly across the tech industry, and companies are charging more than ever for their hardware. We're expecting a significant price increase compared to the original Switch model, likely around $400. However, we haven't heard any tangible information on pricing, so any guesses at this point are purely speculative.

What's new in the Nintendo Switch 2?

It will be much faster and likely support DLSS

Source: Nvidia

Even though we don't know much about the launch of the Switch 2, a lot of information has actually been surmised when it comes to its specs. This is in big part thanks to a major Nvidia leak that happened back in 2022, which revealed the name of the chipset being used for the Switch 2.

That chipset is known as the Nvidia T239, and unlike the original Switch, it's a completely original chip design made specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2. This is an Arm chip that's expected to feature eight Cortex-A78C CPU cores, and a GPU based on Nvidia's Ampere architecture, which powers the GeForce RTX 30 series of GPUs, featuring 1536 CUDA cores. That means the console should be able to support DLSS to some extent. These specs indicate a massive jump in performance compared to the current model of the Switch, so you can expect games to look much better than anything we've seen from Nintendo so far.

More recently, customs data spotted by some sleuths on the Famiboards forum uncovered that Nintendo will be equipping the Switch 2 with 12GB of RAM, with two 6GB modules, compared to just 4GB on the original Switch. Additionally, the console is also expected to feature 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. That's a huge jump from the 64GB of eMMC storage in the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), not only in terms of capacity, but also when it comes to speed, since UFS 3.0 can be over 10 times faster than eMMC.

All of that is to say you can expect games to look better and load much faster. It's also been speculated that Nintendo will adopt a new 3D NAND technology for its game cards, so they can store more data at a lower cost, hopefully enabling more games to be released in physical format. Similarly, some have speculated that the Switch 2 may support the up-and-coming microSD Express format for memory expansion, since it's the only technology capable of delivering somewhat comparable speeds in such a tiny form factor.

Other information gleaned from customs data includes a 60W charger (significantly higher than the current Switch), as well as the existence of an additional cooling fan in the dock used for TV mode. This is different from the current model, where the console and dock are both cooled by the fan inside the console itself. It's not entirely clear why this is necessary, though.

A bigger screen (and console)

Source: mjayer (Famiboards)

While we have yet to see confirmation of this, it's been reported by different sources that the Nintendo Switch 2 will come with a new, larger display that should also look much better. Reports have pointed to an 8-inch LCD panel with Full HD resolution, which would also be a notable upgrade from the 6.2-inch 720p LCD panel in the original Switch. Depending on your preference, it may not as look as nice as the OLED display in the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), but the increase in resolution is a big upgrade by itself. It's also been speculated that the new display may support HDR.

Of course, with a bigger screen, the console itself is also expected to be bigger than the original Switch. Based on the dimensions of components uncovered in customs data, the overall size seems to be closer to that of the Steam Deck, though it's still slightly smaller.

Magnetic controllers

Another big piece of news that's come out in recent reports about the Switch 2 is that it will use a new attachment system for the controllers. Unlike the current sliding rail mechanism that attaches the controllers to the Switch, the controllers for the Switch 2 will come with a new magnetic attachment system, meaning you can simply push the controller onto the side of the console and it will lock in more easily.

The controllers are also said to feature some other design changes. First, the SR and SL buttons that are used when the controllers are detached from the system are rumored to be made of metal, though the reason for this is unclear.

Related Better graphics aren't what a Switch 2 needs the most Nintendo is expected to launch a Switch 2 later this year with upgraded performance, but there are more important things the company needs to address.

There's also a new button on the front of the right-hand controller which is expected to serve some kind of social feature, potentially being a second screenshot button similar to what's on the left-hand controller. Finally, the lock release button that's used for detaching the controller from the system also appears to be different based on leaked renders, which should help prevent accidental presses.

What games are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2?

Close

A console is only as good as its games, so of course this is a pretty exciting aspect of the Switch 2. Unfortunately, because the console itself hasn't been announced, we also have very little tangible information on games. However, we do have some indirect confirmations already.

A major one is some kind of Call of Duty title. Microsoft bought Activision last year, but to get the acquisition approved by regulators, the company had to commit to releasing Call of Duty games on Nintendo platforms for the next 10 years. It seems like those games are still skipping the original Switch, but Microsoft is legally bound to releasing Call of Duty on Nintendo platforms, so the Nintendo Switch 2 has to be it.

The other big confirmation we've had recently is that of the 10th generation of Pokémon games. Due to a major attack on Game Freak (developers of the main Pokémon series), a lot of information about upcoming titles has been leaked, which includes indication that these games will be targeting the Switch 2 for release, though a version for the original Switch may still be in the cards.

Aside from these, even without a prior announcement, there are certain Nintendo mainstays you can count on to appear at some point. Games from the Super Mario series, Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda, and Kirby are all but guaranteed to appear at some point.

What's more, reports have indicated that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with games for the original Switch, meaning your current library can be carried over easily.

Related Best Nintendo Switch games The Nintendo Switch is an extraordinary console with many great games to play. But which Switch games are the best ones to play? Find out!

The Switch 2 is coming soon

That's all there is to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 for now, but as we mentioned above, it shouldn't be long until we have more information to chew on. At most, we have five months until Nintendo has to give us launch details on the console, and the launch likely won't take much longer after that. We'll be sure to keep this page updated with new information as it comes, so stay tuned.