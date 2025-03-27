Summary Nintendo is introducing Virtual Game Cards to allow game sharing within Family Groups.

Games can be lent for 2 weeks to family members within the same Wi-Fi network.

Virtual Game Cards will be available after a system update in late April.

Even if you have multiple Nintendo Switches at home, sharing digital games has always been a no-go. While you can easily pop a physical game cartridge out of one Switch and into another, digital games don’t offer anywhere near that kind of flexibility. Your only options have been to either use the same Nintendo Account or buy another copy. Thanks a lot, Nintendo.

Well, that's finally changing. Nintendo introduced Virtual Game Cards during today's Nintendo Direct event, where they showed off a bunch of new games and announced a news app, Nintendo Today.

You'll be able to lend digital games to your family members for 2 weeks

Moving forward, any digital games you purchase on a Switch will be installed on your system as a Virtual Game Card. These games will all appear on a dedicated management screen, where you can load or eject them as needed. From there, you’ll be able to eject a Virtual Game Card from your Switch and load it onto another Switch—just like you would with a physical game card! While both consoles will need to be locally connected the first time, an internet connection should be enough after that.

Here’s where things get really exciting. Thanks to Virtual Game Cards, you’ll be able to lend your games to anyone in your Nintendo Account Family Group, which can include up to eight users. As long as you’re connected to the same Wi-Fi network as another Switch in your family group, you’ll see the option to Lend to Family Member. Once you select who you want to lend the game to, they’ll be able to enjoy it on their Switch.

Image Credit: Nintendo

There’s a slight catch, though. You can only lend one digital game to a particular family member at a time, and they can only borrow it for two weeks. After that, the game will automatically be returned to you. This likely means you’ll lose access to the game while it’s on loan, which isn’t ideal. But hey, at least Nintendo is finally moving in the right direction. The good news is that saved game data won’t be lost when the game is returned, so you can pick up right where you left off and even lend it out again if needed.

This new functionality will roll out via a system update in late April. Since the Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to be backward-compatible, it seems like the Virtual Game Card system is mainly targeting those planning to upgrade to the Switch 2. We’ll hopefully know more during the Switch 2 Direct on April 2, 2025!