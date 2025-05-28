The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release in June 2025, and Nintendo fans are excited to pick up the new console. The fever for Nintendo's next console has been staggering for many trying to get one. Those who have stuck with the original Nintendo Switch have picked up a variety of games over the last few years, many of which were great first-party and third-party titles. And while some fan favorites will be getting possible sequels and re-releases for the Switch 2, it's uncertain if every major Switch game will get a new update. Certain games that were great to play on the original Switch need to get a free update for those who want to play them on the Nintendo Switch 2.

But is every Nintendo Switch game worthy of receiving a free update for the Switch 2? Not exactly when there are so many games in the console's library. However, there are certain Nintendo Switch games that have had a good enough reception with Nintendo fans that it would be criminal not to do so. Here are 4 Nintendo Switch games that need a free Switch 2 upgrade for everyone picking up a new console. Forgetting about these games for the Nintendo Switch 2 would be a missed opportunity.