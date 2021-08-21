Nintendo will release a new Switch Lite with Dialga and Palkia line art

Nintendo has revealed it’s making a special version of the Nintendo Switch Lite to accompany the release of its latest mainline Pokémon games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This special version of the console will be released on November 5, two weeks before the games are released on November 19, and it’ll cost $200. It’s supposedly available for pre-order in the UK, though not in the US.

#NintendoSwitchLite Dialga & Palkia Edition system, commemorating the launch of #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl, is coming 11/5! The metallic gray console features silver & gold-colored designs on the back spotlighting Dialga & Palkia.https://t.co/ZA2wXewwzk pic.twitter.com/0NQB8FGbDe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2021

The new Switch is a beautiful dark grey, with line drawings of legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia on the back. The color is a throwback to the Nintendo DS Lite Onyx, which was released at the same time as the original Diamond and Pearl. It’s also a nice contrast to the limited-edition Switch that was released with Pokémon Sword and Shield, which was light grey and had Zacian and Zamazenta on the back.

There is one major drawback to the beautiful console, however: It won’t include a copy of either Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, as it specifies on the Nintendo Store site. Players will have to purchase them separately, as was the case with the Sword and Shield Switch Lite.

The Pokémon Company revealed the new Switch at its latest Pokémon Presents livestream event. It also revealed more details about Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and its other upcoming title: Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While BD and SP are going to be mostly faithful remakes of the originals, which were released for the Nintendo DS in 2006, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is going to be an open-world action RPG, kind of a hybrid of Breath of the Wild and Monster Hunter.

The Dialga and Palkia Switch Lite isn’t the only Switch model that’s going up for sale later this year. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is releasing on October 8. While it’s not quite the “Switch Pro” many were hoping it would be, it is going to feature a bigger and better screen for handheld gamers, as well as more storage — probably useful if you’re planning to play both of the upcoming Pokémon titles.