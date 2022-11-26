If you're running out of space for all your Switch games, these SanDisk microSD cards can store them all - and now for a much lower price.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles ever, and it's enjoying a lot of success with the recent launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But if you've been adding games to your library, especially digital games, you'll quickly find that the internal storage on the console isn't enough. Or, if you have a digital camera, those photos and videos can also take up a lot of space.Thankfully, these Black Friday deals on SanDisk microSD cards are here to help you with that. Depending on the model you buy, you can save up to 63% on additional storage for Switch, camera, or even a phone, if you're still rocking one with microSD card support.

For Switch owners, the SanDisk Ultra microSD cards are the way to go. These cards offer up to 150MB/s speeds, and that's about as much as the Switch will support anyway, so there's no need to spring for more expensive cards if you only plan to use them on the Switch. These are very fast and reliable cards, and you can get them in capacities up to 1TB, which is enough for all your games and then some. You can get up to 33% off on these cards, depending on the capacity you choose. The best deal is probably the 512GB model, which is only $39.99 instead of $59.99.

If you have a high-end digital camera, however, the SanDisk Extreme lineup is for you. These cards come with even higher speeds up to 190MB/s, and they're certified for more demanding workloads, with certifications like A2, V30, and U3 ensuring you get the most performance for every workload. These are usually far more expensive than the Ultra versions, but thanks to these deals, they're actually not that far off. The biggest discount is on the 1TB model, which is 63% off from its MSRP to just $117.99. That's still a little more than the equivalent Ultra model, but it's much closer than it would normally be.

No matter what size you choose, you're getting a great deal here. If you're looking for more great deals this weekend, however, you can check out our Black Friday deals hub to find all kinds of products.