Nintendo Switch is getting an NVIDIA chip upgrade this year with support for DLSS

After four years of existence, the Nintendo Switch is finally going to get a performance upgrade. A new report suggests that Nintendo is looking at upgrading the chipset on its popular console and we can expect an announcement around the year-end shopping season.

People familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg that NVIDIA is working on a new chipset for Nintendo that is expected to feature Deep Learning Super Sampling, or DLSS, that uses artificial intelligence to deliver higher-quality graphics more efficiently. The information completely aligns with previous reports where it was said that NVIDIA is planning to shut down the production for its Tegra X1+ processor that powers the current-generation Nintendo Switch this year. It has also been reported that Samsung is making 7-inch 720p OLED displays for Nintendo, which will probably end up in a new updated Switch console.

Adding support for DLSS would essentially mean that the upcoming Switch upgrade would offer the ability to render 4K output when connected to a TV. Speaking of DLSS, it is expected that games can only support this technology after game developers have added new lines of code, which means that there is a possibility that the improved graphics capabilities will only be available on upcoming titles. Unless NVIDIA has a new trick up its sleeve that would allow older games to render at higher resolutions. The new NVIDIA chipset is also expected to offer better CPU performance and increased memory.

As per analysts, the new Nintendo Switch would be introduced at a higher price compared to the current model that sells for $299 ever since its launch. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Kanterman suggests an increase of about $100. “$349.99 will increase the value proposition of the device, but I still think Nintendo can drive strong demand even at $399.99,” he said.

Introducing a more powerful console would also help Nintendo compete better with Sony and Microsoft as the demand for the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 have been at an all-time high. Having said that, the Nintendo Switch was once again the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars in the month of February in the US. The reason has been the fact that Nintendo has a more mature supply pipeline compared to PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

What are your expectations with the new Nintendo Switch? Would you be willing to grab one this holiday season?