Nintendo is launching a new tier of Switch Online with N64 and Sega Genesis games

Nintendo has officially announced that it has not, in fact, forgotten that its catalog of retro games features more than NES and SNES games. In this week’s Nintendo Direct, the Big N announced that it was adding a new selection of Nintendo 64 classic titles to its Switch Online subscription service, as well as several Sega Genesis titles. These games won’t be available with the base Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but rather through a new subscription tier called Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Play a selection of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack! This new membership plan launches late October and includes all features of the base Nintendo Switch Online membership. Details on pricing, timing, and more will be shared soon. pic.twitter.com/BMArRe5Vg6 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

The Nintendo 64 games coming to Nintendo Switch Online when the new tier launches are:

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Sin and Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

More games will be coming to the platform in the future, including Banjo-Kazooie, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Paper Mario, and F-Zero X.

The big surprise is not the Nintendo 64 news, exactly; we’d been hearing rumors that those games would be coming to Switch Online for a little while now. No, the revelation that Sega Genesis games would also be coming to the Switch really threw some for a loop. The Genesis games coming to Switch when the Expansion Pack launches will be:

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

In addition to the games, Nintendo is launching two new controllers: Switch-compatible wireless Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers. The controllers will be available for $50 to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. We don’t know when exactly they’ll be available, but presumably they’ll launch around the same time as the Expansion Pack.

Relive the glory days with authentic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis wireless controllers. Both will be available for purchase for $49.99 each to any #NintendoSwitchOnline members. Stay tuned for more information to come. pic.twitter.com/MENafDLLRs — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Nintendo has not yet shared how much the Expansion Pack will cost. We do know it’ll be officially released in late October.