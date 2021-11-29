The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is down to just $50 for Cyber Monday

The Nintendo Switch is my favorite console right now – and perhaps my favorite ever – but the included Joy-Con controllers aren’t for everyone. They’re pretty small and the feel of the buttons and analog sticks isn’t on par with traditional console controllers. Thankfully, if you want the best Nintendo Switch controller, you can get it for $20 off right now. Yes, Nintendo is slashing the price of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to $50, its lowest price ever, for Cyber Monday.

There are a ton of controllers that will work with the Nintendo Switch, and but the official Pro Controller is the best you’re going to find. For starters, of course, it has all the buttons and analog sticks in the places you’d expect, and they all feel extremely comfortable in my experience. The controller is shaped to fit snuggly in your hands, and the texturized handles give it a nice grip, too.

The benefits of the Pro Controller go beyond what you can see, though. It includes full support for the HD rumble feature on the Nintendo Switch, plus it supports Nintendo’s amiibo figures. Those are features you won’t find in most third-party controllers for the Switch, particularly the latter. On top of that, you also get motion control support, great for more precise aiming in games that involve shooting. Some titles may also just require gyro controls, so this is great to have, too.

While you could argue the base price of $70 is a bit too much for a controller, this Cyber Monday price makes the Switch Pro Controller a no-brainer if you’ve found the Joy-Con to be uncomfortable for your hands.

