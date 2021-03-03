The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is just $59 today

Today is the 4th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. What better way to revisit the game than with Nintendo Pro Controller, which is currently $59 on Amazon — a hefty discount over its normal price of $70.

Nintendo’s Pro Controller is a must-have accessory for the Switch. As good as the Joy-Cons are, the Pro Controller is a lot more comfortable to use, and thus better for longer gaming sessions. Whether your Switch is propped on the table or docked, the Pro Controller is a great way to game.

There’s been plenty of controversy over Joy-Con drift and their battery life. But there’s no such controversy over the Switch’s Pro Controller. The only really bummer is the accessory is on the expensive side, which makes today’s discount so good. It’s a great way to experience the Switch’s legendary catalog of games.

In addition to being supremely comfortable, the more robust comes with advanced features, including motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. It’s the perfect companion to take your gaming sessions to the next level.

The Pro Controller is an especially good option for owners of the original Switch, because the portable console doesn’t have a traditional D-pad. The Pro Controller easily rectifies that and makes gaming on the Switch a lot easier, whether you’re playing Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or Apex Legends, the latter of which will be available March 9.

With gaming becoming such an important escape in lockdown, finding the right accessories for the Nintendo Switch has been difficult. Which makes this sale so eye-raising; you get a sought after Switch accessory at a nice discount. We love when the stars align like that, especially when it has to do with one of the most popular consoles currently on the market.