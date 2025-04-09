Nintendo unveiled the full scope of the Nintendo Switch 2 during their Direct on Wednesday (April 2). The storied gaming company previewed the improved Joy-Cons, the system's 4K support, Nintendo Switch Online and even a glimpse into their flagship first-party offerings like Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World.

Shortly after the dopamine hit from the Direct ended, Nintendo revealed the hefty price of their latest console, which shocked many. Per the company's official website, the Nintendo Switch 2 is listed at a suggested retail price of a whopping $449.99, with a release date set for June 6, 2025. The original Nintendo Switch was released in 2017 at $299, so the sequel console is priced at a $150 increase. However, it should be noted that the Japanese gaming company issued the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2021, which was priced at $349.99—only $100 less than the projected price of Switch 2.

With the suggested price of the Nintendo Switch 2, the forthcoming console is the third most expensive system in the company's history. Here are the other two.