Most CES pre-briefings consist of a short rundown of the products followed by stations where you get to go hands-on with them, but Dell's was different this year. This time around, the company held a full-on keynote with Michael Dell himself, where the firm announced that it's killing off all of its branding on its laptops, consolidating them into one brand. And the brand is...Dell.

Unlike HP, which put its consumer products under the 'Omni' umbrella, Dell says that its brand recognition lies in the company name, never mind that XPS is probably the most recognizable brand in the laptop space. No, when you go and pick one up, all consumers really care about is that they're buying a Dell, or so we're told.

Introducing Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max

Few brands in computing are as recognizable as XPS, but beyond killing it off, it gets more confusing than that. There are three segments: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. But unlike the vast majority of companies, which use 'Pro' to indicate a better product, Dell is using the word literally, to mean a product is for professionals.

All consumer laptops, such as Inspiron and XPS, are now 'Dell'. Latitude, Dell's business laptops, become Dell Pro. Dell Pro Max is for powerful laptops, formerly known as Precision.

Each segment as three tiers: base, Plus, and Premium. So more specifically, Dell XPS is now Dell Premium. So let's break this down:

Dell Pro Max = Base level tier

Dell Pro Plus = Mid tier

Dell Premium = Flagship

And then there will be products like Dell Pro Max Plus, Dell Pro Max Premium, and Dell Pro Premium. It should all be fine.

And of course, there are new laptops

First up is the Dell 14 Plus, the first consumer laptop using the new branding. And while that's what's pictured, there's also a Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1, Dell 16 Plus, and Dell 16 Plus 2-in-1.

They use Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips, which doesn't mean anything anymore now that Arrow Lake has been announced. These are Copilot+ PCs though, so for now, that will be the differentiator that lets you know the product uses Lunar Lake.

They all launch on February 18, with the 2-in-1 models starting at $999, while the clamshell models start at $1,099 and $1,149, respectively.

Interestingly, Dell also confirmed that it will have AMD and Qualcomm products in the consumer portfolio later this year.

Next up is Dell Pro Max, which comes in 14- and 16-inch flavors. Remember, this is designed for intensive workflows; they're mobile workstations. CPU options include Intel Lunar Lake, AMD Ryzen, and AMD Threadripper. For graphics, you can get up to Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada Generation, or a choice between Nvidia or AMD for desktop.

The Dell Pro Max 14 and 16 are coming this spring with Intel processors, and H1 with Ryzen.

Finally, Dell Pro is getting a refresh of the entire lineup, including Dell Pro in 14- and 16-inch sizes, Dell Pro Plus in 13-, 14-, and 16-inch sizes, and Dell Pro Premium in 13- and 14-inch sizes.

Dell Pro Premium is the new Latitude 9000, so this is the best of the best. It's a Copilot+ PC that starts at just 2.36 pounds, and the 14-inch model claims to be the first business laptop with a tandem OLED display.

Dell Pro and Dell Pro Plus are more mainstream. Pro Plus is that upper-tier sweet spot that tends to be very popular in businesses. It has the most configuration options, including screen sizes, form factors, 5G, and more, and it's made to be deployed to large fleets.

All of the new Dell Pro models are on sale now.