Saying the PC hardware industry isn't doing so hot right now is the understatement of the year. The latest Nvidia and AMD graphics cards are still marked up by 15–100% over MSRP, and stock levels aren't remotely close to where they should be. In the CPU department, gaming chips like the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D are either out of stock (at the time of writing) or out of reach of the majority anyway.

The age of value GPUs is over, and the definition of affordable CPUs is being expanded every year, but I believe all that is okay. You might not be able to buy an RTX 5080 at MSRP any time soon, or spend over $450 on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D for your next gaming PC, but you don't really need to. Previous-gen and pre-owned components are pretty great, with many of them just as fast as their successors. Plus, you shouldn't consider overpaying for GPUs, thinking there's no other option, because there are plenty.

Most people don't need the latest hardware

Whether gaming or productivity, you have many options