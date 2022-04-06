Apple will no longer replace your iPhone X when you break Face ID

Apple is famous for the reliable support it provides for its products. Whether it be through the long years of software updates or the hardware repairs at authorized centers, its devices tend to be future-proof. For the longest time, though, the Cupertino tech giant would replace your entire iPhone when you break Face ID. The company simply had no way to repair the TrueDepth camera independently. That’s surprising — considering Face ID iPhones have been around since 2017. Back in February, Apple figured out how to repair Face ID without replacing the whole iPhone. However, this new policy excluded the iPhone X. This could be due to Apple tweaking the TrueDepth camera on the iPhone XS/XR and newer models. That of the iPhone X might’ve been integrated in a way that is much harder to repair. The good news is that Face ID repairs on the iPhone X are now possible.

According to an internal memo seen by MacRumors, Apple is now providing Face ID repairs for the iPhone X. Prior to this change, iPhone X users would get replacement units when they break the TrueDepth camera system. With the iPhone X now included, all notched iPhones now support Face ID repairs. This change is more convenient for users, less costly for the multibillion dollar company, and eco-friendlier.

Apple started providing authorized repair centers with the TrueDepth camera spare parts last month. At first this program was only compatible with the iPhone XS/XR and newer ones. Including iPhone X users now is a very welcome change from the company. In the meantime, we’re still waiting for Apple to launch the Self Service Repair Program that it announced last year. The Cupertino tech giant has promised to make it available in early 2022. Whether it keeps its word or pushes it to a later date is yet to be seen.

Source: MacRumors