Synology is the leading brand when it comes to network-attached storage (NAS). The company has a vast collection of enclosures for consumers and business with cloud-based services to back up its best-in-class operating system. It's safe to say, Synology is very much like a Microsoft of the NAS world. We've become accustomed to seeing Synology NAS on sale for Black Friday but this year the brand is a no-show.

It's not that the company itself has no products on sale right now, it's just that the two devices you can save money on are routers. Our good friends over at Android Police have reviewed a few Synology NAS devices and I've had the pleasure of using them for almost a decade. We've all come to the same conclusion that Synology makes some of the best prebuilt NAS enclosures on the market.

So with there being no best Black Friday deals on Synology NAS this year, should you purchase one at full price or go with a more affordable TerraMaster counterpart?

Why I think you should still buy one at full price

Synology DiskStation DS220+ Synology's two-bay NAS enclosure with an Intel processor, two 1Gb LAN ports, and upgradable RAM. It's probably one of the best value enclosures out there, even if it's showing its age.

Let's take a look at the mighty Synology DiskStation DS220+. This enclosure came out in 2020 and is set to be refreshed sometime in 2023 — we've already seen the company roll out the new Synology DiskStation DS923+ and so it's only a matter of time. It's showing its age compared to the competition, but still manages to offer immense value, even at MSRP.

TerraMaster's NAS have been on sale for Black Friday, but they're not a direct comparison to what Synology offers. Right now, the TerraMaster F2-221 (an equal to the DS220+) is on sale for $208, that's a full $112 discount compared to the DS220+. If I'd have the choice between the two, I'd strongly consider the Synology DiskStation DS220+ over the F2-221.

Let's start with the processor. The DS220+ has the Intel Celeron J4025, a dual-core CPU at 2.9GHz. The TerraMaster F2-221 has a slightly weaker J3355 CPU with a reduced clock speed of 2.5GHz. Both NAS come with 2GB of DDR4 RAM that can be expanded to 6GB. Both have 1Gb LAN ports and the F2-221 actually comes with an HDMI port to boot.

So why would I prefer the DS220+ with a slightly faster processor? It all comes down to the operating system and user experience with using the product. Synology doesn't just sell you a NAS, unlike other manufacturers. The company is transitioning to become a service provider too. The DiskStation Manager operating system is the best in the business for prebuilt NAS.

Synology offers a complete package

Synology DiskStation DS920+ This four-bay NAS from Synology has a more powerful Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and can be connected to expansion units. It's the favorite of many as a Plex server and even at full price, it's well worth it.

The story is similar with other enclosures that Synology offers. They're usually kitted out with some impressive specs. While it's great to see them on sale, they're also worth every penny at full price. The Synology DiskStation DS920+ is another favorite of many for its solid Plex performance at a reasonable price.

That's not to say other NAS aren't worth buying at their MSRP or discounted prices. In fact, if you can live with the quirks of TerraMaster's OS, for instance, the F2-221 in our DS220+ comparison may be the better buy this Black Friday. It all boils down to what you want from your NAS investment. If you want the absolute best user experience going, Synology remains top dog.