Steam has been around since the early 2000s, launching alongside Half-Life 2 much to the chagrin of the gaming community at the time. What was seen as yet another needless DRM solution has ballooned into one of the most important pieces of software in gaming today, snowballing Valve into a powerful position capable of forcing developers as large as Activision Blizzard to comply with rules only found on Steam.

It's not as if Steam is the only digital distributor on PC, either. Companies like Ubisoft, EA, and Epic Games have all tried with varying degrees of success to compete with Valve, yet all of them have failed to attain even a sizeable fraction of the player base that Valve has managed to captivate. Epic Games has been giving away free monthly games as a way to entice gamers to use its store, and they're not smaller titles either. For example, GTA V was given away for free a few years ago, and other big titles have been over the years, too.

Recently, Ethan Evans, former VP of Amazon Prime Gaming, took to LinkedIn to explain what he felt had gone wrong. The key takeaway from Evans is that Amazon had "underestimated what made consumers use Steam." Despite being a significantly larger company, Amazon failed to make a dent in Steam's market share.

Steam is a "store, a social network, a library, and a trophy case all in one"

Amazon struggled to compete with Valve because of that