Whether you’re a productivity enthusiast looking to track your projects or a business owner on the prowl for a workflow organization utility, relational database management apps can solve your task management woes. Among them, Airtable is often considered the king of the hill with its automation facilities, multiple view types, and tons of integrations with professional platforms.

But since you’ll have to rely on Airtable’s servers to store your precious data(bases), it’s not the best option for privacy-conscious users. That’s where NocoDB shines with its self-hosted nature, and here’s everything you need to get started with the app.

What’s NocoDB, anyway?

And why should you use it?