Noctua's NH-D15 has been one of the best CPU coolers that you can buy for quite some time. And while we'd love to say that it's overrated, the fact of the matter is that it really isn't, making it a compelling option for anyone building a new PC. Of course, this CPU cooler has been on the market for 10 years, and while there really isn't any competition to this day, the brand has now introduced something new that could end up becoming everyone's new favorite CPU cooler for the next decade.

Noctua's next-generation CPU cooler, the NH-D15 G2, was announced on the brand's own website, and will bring improvements all around. The NH-D15 G2 is different from its predecessor in that there are a few more models to choose from, which means more optimized cooling depending on your configuration. As far as pricing goes, the new model comes in at $149.90.

The next generation is now here

Noctua's NH-D15 CPU cooler is a classic, and even by today's standards, it's still the one to get if you're looking for one of the best natural CPU cooling solutions. So how does the brand take things even further with its NH-D15 G2? Well, the brand has made use of its years of experience by delivering a new system that's even quieter than the original, while not sacrificing any cooling performance.

The NH-D15 G2 manages to deliver this thanks to the new dual fan setup on the cooler that features eight heat pipes and an asymmetrical fin stack. The CPU cooler also delivers a unique offset design that will allow it to clear the top PCIe x16 slot on most motherboards. This type of clearance is important if you're looking to slot a large graphics card.

The brand has also made changes to how the CPU cooler is secured in the latest version with its "Torx-based SecuFirm2+ multi-socket mounting system." Naturally, all of this hardware has been fine-tuned to work together seamlessly, and the brand even throws in its own thermal compound in order to provide the best experience when using its products.

Now, as far as the different types of models available, there's going to be a standard model which works well with both AM5 and LG1700 CPUs. For this new generation of products, Noctua is also releasing HBC (High Base Convexity) and LBC (Low Base Convexity) variants, which will be able to better accommodate different CPU shapes to provide the best cooling possible.

Noctua is also offering customers a kit for NH-D15, NH-D15S or NH-U14S owners as well, providing an option to upgrade the fans on these models with the latest from the brand. While the brand does have plans to release a square frame version of its new fans for radiators, it doesn't plan to make them available until sometime in September. As mentioned before, the CPU cooler is now available and comes priced at $149.90.