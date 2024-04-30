What's better than a CPU cooler that emits almost no noise? One that's silent, of course! That's precisely what the Noctua NH-P1 offers with a colossal heatsink and massive surface area for dissipating heat through the power of convection or existing PC case fans. Active cooling has become the norm for keeping processors running cool. Whether it's an air cooler or an AIO liquid kit, you'll use a fan or a few to move air through a heatsink. That is until passive coolers such as the Noctua NH-P1 came to be with their exceptional thermal performance with no active parts.

To put this CPU cooler to the test, I installed it on top of an Intel Core i5-13600K where it performed well enough that you could run the system without a single case fan installed, so long as you don't keep hitting the CPU hard with stress tests or heavier workloads. I then decided to try the 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 7900, which has a TDP of 65W, and activated precision boost overclocking (PBO) to transform the chip into an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. The results were astounding and not what I expected from a passive CPU cooler.

So long as you can fit the Noctua NH-P1 inside your PC case and keep expectations in check, this is one powerful silent cooler that can handle high thermal loads. Throw on a single 120mm fan onto the side of the NH-P1 and you've got an additional 20% headroom.

About this review: XDA purchased the Noctua NH-P1 for this review and Noctua had no input to its contents.

Noctua NH-P1 9 / 10 The Noctua NH-P1 is a passive CPU cooler for those who are looking to build a custom PC with no fans. Pros Impressive build quality

Works well with numerous CPUs

Can create a truly silent PC Cons Massive size and some serious weight

Doesn't work with overclocking

Price, specs, and availability

Noctua does ask for a small premium for the NH-P1, costing $110. This is considerably higher than some AIO kits and better-value CPU coolers, but they're all active. This is a passive CPU cooler and plenty of research and development went into creating a beefy heatsink to handle modern processors. There's not much to this cooler. There's no included fan, no cabling to route, and the installation process is simple. Plenty of sockets are supported, including Intel LGA 1700, LGA 1200, and AMD AM5 and AM4 so recent processor generations will work fine.

The Noctua NH-P1 comes in at 158 mm high, 154 mm wide, and 152 mm long. Your PC case must handle CPU coolers up to 160 mm in height. Your RAM should be either low-profile or modules without massive heat spreader designs as the NH-P1 can interfere and there wasn't much clearance between our testing DIMMs and the lowest part of the heatsink. Weighing 1.2 kg, the Noctua NH-P1 is heavy and bulky. Though the installation process is straightforward, I urge caution when moving the motherboard with the cooler installed.

Specifications Brand Noctua Cooling Method Convection (Passive) Integrated Lighting No Noise Level 0 dBA Fan Speed 0 RPM

Design and features

The Noctua NH-P1 isn't simply a radiator the company took it from an existing CPU cooler with a fan, enlarged it, and called it a day. This cooler was designed and built from the ground up, allowing the team to work on perfecting its thermal performance through convection and get as much performance out of a processor. Noctua even markets the NH-P1 for high-end CPUs, which include Intel Core i9 and AMD Ryzen 9 SKUs, so the bar has been set high for this passive cooler.

Unboxing the cooler itself is straightforward as there's one mass. No fans or other attachments are included or necessary. A single accessories box holds all the mounting hardware you'll need for AMD and Intel platforms. Looking at the NH-P1, it's immediate that this thing is massive. It puts many other CPU coolers to shame in the dimensions department. The copper base plate contacts the CPU and uses six thick copper heat pipes to take this heat to the radiator fin array.

The fin stack is made of aluminum. Because of its size, the NH-P1 should be able to soak up a lot of heat. It's the same idea behind moving up the radiator size for AIO coolers. The larger the surface area, the more heat can be effectively dissipated and the same goes for the NH-P1. It's huge for a very good reason. You may have noticed some cut-outs on the side of the plate, which go all through the heatsink. This is to aid heat dissipating from the fin stack and make active cooling more effective with airflow passing through.

The fins themselves are thick and 13 are layered atop one another with ample space between them. "Normal" coolers will have fins tightly stacked together, which then requires high-pressure fans to force air through. By spacing the fins, Noctua is able to rely on natural convection to take heat from the CPU and allow case airflow to more effectively pass through.

Installation and performance

Fear not if this is the first larger passive cooler you've installed. The sheer scale of the Noctua NH-P1 is imposing, but it's no more difficult than your average air cooler or liquid AIO kit. Actually, I would go as far as to say Noctua has made the process of installing this cooler easier than many others on the market. The manual outlines the short steps required to attach the NH-P1 to AMD or Intel processors. A long screwdriver is included with the accessories box to secure the cooler base to the mounting brackets, and you can have everything set and ready to go in minutes.

A downside to the mounting of this cooler is the use of hex screws. This isn't an issue since Noctua includes the branded screwdriver (and it's really good!) but is definitely something to bear in mind. I believe the company did this to ensure you use the correct screwdriver throughout the process. Physically handling the Noctua NH-P1 can also be tricky. It's best to take your time and make small movements when moving around the heatsink. The fins aren't too sharp, but there's no plastic cladding or fan to latch onto.