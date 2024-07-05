Performance Winner Noctua NT-H2 Noctua's NT-H2 is an upgrade to the company's already well-known NT-H1 thermal paste. The NT-H2 range offers even better performance while remaining easy to use. The NT-H2 paste also comes with three included cleaning wipes. Pros Best Cooling Performance Easier to apply Comes with included cleaning wipes Cons Price compared to NT-H1 $13 at Amazon

Thermal paste is an essential part of any PC build. It helps to make sure there are no air pockets between your CPU and CPU cooler, which allows for better heat dissipation. Keeping your CPU as cool as possible will ensure it is running efficiently and offers optimal performance. If your CPU gets too hot, you can run into problems with thermal throttling.

Price, availability, and specs

Widely available but the difference in price may put you off

Both Noctua's NT-H1 and NT-H2 thermal pastes are readily available from most places that sell thermal pastes such as Amazon and Newegg. At the time of writing, the 3.5g tube of NT-H1 can be had on Amazon for $9.90 with either an AMD5 CPU guard or three cleaning wipes. The 3.5g tube of NT-H2 comes with three wipes as standard and costs $12.95. However, for $13.90, you can get the AM5 guard with it as well, which, for the price, is well worth it. Newegg is currently a bit more expensive, with the 3.5g tube of the NT-H2 costing $17.45, though you'd be buying from a third-party seller. The NT-H1 is out of stock at this retailer.

Noctua NT-H1 Electrically conductive No Density 2,49 g/cm³ Operating temperature -50 to 110°C Color Grey Recommended usage time (on the CPU) up to 5 years Volume 1,4 ml Expand

Noctua NT-H2 Electrically conductive No Density 2.81 g/cm³ Operating temperature -50 to 200°C Color Grey Recommended usage time (on the CPU) up to 5 years Volume 1,2 ml Expand

What are the differences?

Minor differences allow for better performance

The new NT-H2 uses a new mixture of metal oxide micro-particles that allows for better and lower thermal resistance. It does this by allowing for a reduced bond-line thickness at typical mounting pressure, which in turn, results in better performance in most scenarios. The official specifications show that the NT-H2 has a higher density but a lower volume. In Noctua's testing, the company claims to see a 2°C difference in temperatures when using the NT-H2 thermal paste.

Testing and Performance

Close to Noctua's claims, but not quite all the way there

When it comes to testing thermal pastes and even CPU coolers, I like to do a few different tests to really see how they perform. My testing methodology consists of checking temperatures at idle, while gaming, and under full load. For my idle readings, I restart the PC, let it boot up to the Windows desktop, and then leave it to idle for 5 minutes before getting the results.

For gaming, I am currently using Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. I load into the game and play a couple of multiplayer maps before taking the temperature readings. Lastly, for load, I use Prime 95 and run the Small FFTs test which is designed for maximum heat output.

Every time I apply thermal paste to my CPU, I start with a small pea-sized blob and I spread it to cover the whole CPU. I do this for consistency in testing and to ensure the whole CPU surface is covered. When spreading the paste, it gives the CPU cooler the best chance of having its baseplate completely covered. For this comparison, I used the Noctua NH-D15 CPU cooler on an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU.

Paste Used Idle Temp Gaming Temp Load Temp NT-H1 26.2 66.5 82 NT-H2 25.6 65.7 80.8

While I couldn't quite replicate the 2°C, I did manage to get a difference of 1.2°C when using the NT-H2. This is proof that the NT-H2 thermal paste is better, but if you're already using NT-H1, it is probably not worth the hassle of changing it.

Which is right for you?

Price or performance? You will have to choose what matters most to you

Close

When it comes to finding the best thermal paste or best CPU cooler in 2024, there are loads of options. You will have to ask yourself if you need the best performance possible, or would you like something a little more friendly on the budget.

In terms of overall performance, Noctua's NT-H2 wins hands down. In all my testing, the NT-H2 gave me a lower CPU temperature every time, no matter what test was being done. If you are looking for the best cooling possible, this is going to be the one to go for if you want one of Noctua's thermal pastes.

With that being said, if you are already using the NT-H1 thermal paste, there is no need to change it. The NT-H1 still offers good performance and the differences in temperatures are not worth a complete change. However, if you are looking to buy some thermal paste, the NT-H2, while more expensive, is going to be the one to go with. When all is said and done, you will want the best temps possible!