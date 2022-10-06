Noctua’s latest product fixes a problem every AMD Ryzen 7000 owner may have

It’s not often I get excited by thermal paste and thermal paste accessories, but Noctua knocked it out of the park here. The company’s latest product isn’t brown, alas, but it fixes a problem with the Ryzen 7000 CPUs that many of us may not have even considered. It’s here to stop your thermal paste from gunking up the cutouts on the top of the CPU.

With Ryzen 7000 AMD changed the design of its heat spreader on the top of the CPU. Instead of being a complete square, it has little cutout sections on each side. As Noctua points out, these cutouts are the perfect place for thermal paste to gunk up once it spreads under the pressure from your cooler.

“While there’s no denying that AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 processors perform fantastic, we found that the cut-outs at the side of the heat-spreader tend to attract thermal paste that can be challenging to clean off. This is where our new thermal paste guard steps in: it’s a simple yet highly effective tool for keeping your new Ryzen 7000 series CPU nice and clean.”

So what is it? It’s basically a polycarbonate tray that sits around the CPU socket blocking off the cutouts. It’s heat-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about melting it, and as simple as it is, it’s a pretty brilliant idea. Why didn’t AMD think of this?

The thermal paste guard isn’t available just yet, though, it’ll be arriving in December. You’ll be able to get one in a set with a pack of Noctua’s cleaning wipes or alongside “AM5 editions” of its excellent NT-H1 and NT-H2 thermal paste. Prices will start at less than $8 for the guard and wipes set and around $14 with some thermal paste. Sometimes it really is the simple things that make all the difference.

Source: Noctua