Nokia 1.4 debuts with a giant screen and small price

HMD Global this week announced the Nokia 1.4, which the company is touting as “family-friendly.” That’s because not only is the device’s display nice and big, but the price is low—the perfect combo for a good starter phone.

The Nokia 1.4 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a teardrop design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor, and a big 4,000mAh battery that supports 5W charging. The device also includes a dual-camera setup and up to 3GB of RAM (depending on the region).

The device is very much designed to cater to the entry-level market, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth checking out. The Nokia 1.4 offers a durable design and high-end photography features, include Portrait Mode and Night Mode.

“As a father of two myself, I can relate to the challenges many families are facing with having to fit in so many activities at home,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global. “With these needs continuing to grow, we wanted to create a reliable and enjoyable experience that truly benefits all family members without adding to any household financial pressures.”

HMD Global is launching the Nokia 1.4 with Android 10 Go, but said it’s ready for Android 11 Go “and beyond” and will receive at least three years of security updates. The device also features built-in parental controls, which will allow users to manage content downloaded from the Google Play store.

“Be it managing work emails, paying bills or keeping the kids busy with online extracurricular activities, our designers addressed the fact that millions of families around the world are spending more time at home,” Sarvikas said.

The Nokia 1.4 is available today in three different colors (Fjord, Charcoal, and Dusk), and will retail for €99. HMD Global didn’t specify which countries the device is available in, but said you can find it “globally.”