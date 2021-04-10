HMD Global’s Nokia 2.2 can now be bootloader unlocked

Back in 2019, HMD Global’s efforts at producing a budget-friendly smartphone yielded the Nokia 2.2. Despite the company’s substantial efforts at marketing the device with its “Android One” goodness, enthusiasts weren’t impressed. The first thing that made XDA users hesitate with the purchase more than anything was HMD Global’s weird stance towards bootloader unlocking. Yes, you can make calls, browse the web, get quick updates, and so on, but the Nokia 2.2 is still restricted when it comes to aftermarket development.

However, it looks like things are finally looking up for owners of the Nokia 2.2, as XDA Senior Member hikari_calyx recently made a breakthrough and managed to unlock the bootloader of this device. Since it is an unofficial method for unlocking the bootloader, the process is fairly complex, but Hikari has detailed every action thoroughly, guiding users through every step.

In a nutshell, the process involves backing up a bunch of partitions of your phone, flashing a modded bootloader that accepts the standard fastboot flashing lock_critical and fastboot oem unlock commands, downgrading to Android 9 Pie, obtaining root access through an exploit, and finally restoring the partition backup. After this, you can venture forth into the world of root, custom ROMs, and kernels without involving any other complicated processes!

If you have a Nokia 2.2 and want to give it a try, head on over to the forum thread for detailed steps on bootloader unlock and root access using Magisk. While the method doesn’t require any kind of disassembly, there are risks involved so read the instructions very carefully, and execute all steps with utmost precision.

Unofficial bootloader unlock method for the Nokia 2.2 — XDA Thread

With the primary barrier (i.e. the locked bootloader) knocked down, the next step is for someone to develop a custom ROM for the Nokia 2.2. For now, Hikari has shared the process of installing an AOSP GSI. Regardless, this is indeed a welcome advancement in what previously seemed to be a bleak future for the phone. Happy flashing!