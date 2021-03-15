Grab the great new Nokia 5.4 smartphone today for $50 off!

If you’re not looking at B&H Photo and Video for some great deals, you’re definitely missing out. They tend to have some fantastic deals on tech and smartphones you wouldn’t see otherwise, and today is one of those great deal days! You can save $50 on the Nokia 5.4 today, letting you get the excellent budget smartphone for even cheaper. We have its predecessor, the Nokia 5.3, on our best cheap Android phones list for a reason–these are some great budget devices!

You may be asking, though, why go for the Nokia 5.4? Nokia makes some great budget smartphones, and the 5.4 is sure to please those that want a great camera without playing a flagship price. The Nokia 5.4 has quad-rear cameras, with a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and then a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. That’s a lot of cameras and megapixels!

This is a North American unlocked phone. However, the 5.4 is only compatible with GSM carriers. That means you should be able to use it at AT&T and T-Mobile, but this phone isn’t compatible with Verizon. While B&H’s store page says that it is not compatible with Sprint, Sprint is owned by T-Mobile, so your results may vary.

And honestly, a decent smartphone with a good camera for just $200? You want to consider this, no matter who your carrier is! The MSRP usually is $250, but right now, B&H is featuring both the Polar Night and Dusk colors of the Nokia 5.4 for $50 off. You’ll also get free expedited shipping–if you order today, you’ll get your phone by the end of the week. If you’re not sure which colorway to get, I’d go with the Dusk one–that deep purple-ish pink color is really unique!

For a phone that released a month ago, $50 off is an incredible deal! Are you going to grab this? Let us know in the comments!