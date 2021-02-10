Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite launched in India

After launching the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 in Europe last year, HMD Global is now bringing both phones to the Indian market. Alongside the smartphones, the company has also launched the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite truly wireless earphones.

Nokia 5.4: Specifications

Specification Nokia 5.4 Dimensions and Weight NA Display 6.39-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+

20:9 aspect ratio SoC Octa-Core Snapdragon 662 11nm 4 x 2GHz Kryo 260 + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260 Adreno 610 GPU

RAM and Storage 4GB / 6GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB Battery & Charging 4,000mAh

10W charging Rear Camera Primary: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture Secondary: 5MP wide-angle camera 2MP depth sensor 2MP macro sensor Video: up to 4K @ 30 fps

Front Camera 16MP front camera Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Wi-Fi 6 ready

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS + GLONASS + NavIC

USB Type-C

Dual SIM Security Capacitive rear fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Software Android 10

2 years of Android OS upgrades

3 years of Android security patch updates

The Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720, up to 400 nits brightness, and 70% of NTSC color gamut coverage. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB flash storage, and Adreno 610 GPU. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 48MP primary, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro sensors. Meanwhile, there’s a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies. The Nokia 5.4 packs a 4,000mAh battery that charges via a 10W charger. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box, retains the 3.5mm audio jack, and has a dedicated Google Assistant button along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. HMD Global is also assuring 2 guaranteed Android version upgrades and 3 years of security updates for the device.

Nokia 5.4: Pricing & Availability

The Nokia 5.4 comes in three colors; Polar, Night, Dusk, and two storage variants. The base 4GB/64GB model starts at ₹13,999 ($192), while the top model, 6GB/64GB, is priced at ₹15,499. The phone will go on sale starting Feb 17 from Nokia.com and Flipkart.

Nokia 3.4: Specifications

Specification Nokia 3.4 Dimensions and Weight NA Display 6.39-inch HD+

19:5.9 aspect ratio SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,000 mAh battery

5W charger (5V-1A) (inside the box) Rear Camera 13MP

2MP depth sensor

5MP UW Front Camera 8MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 4.2

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/

Dual SIM Security & other features Rear fingerprint sensor

Biometric face unlock

Google Assistant button

FM radio Software Android 10

2 years of Android OS upgrades

3 years of Android security patch updates

The Nokia 3.4, on the other hand, is a lower-budget smartphone, featuring a 6.39-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB of flash storage, and triple cameras. The primary shooter is a 13MP sensor, backed by a 5MP wide-angle and 2MP depth sensors. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android 10. Just like the Nokia 5.4, there’s a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. HMD Global is also assuring 2 guaranteed Android version upgrades and 3 years of security updates for the device.

Nokia 3.4: Pricing and Availability

The Nokia 3.4 comes in only one model: 4GB/64GB, which is priced at ₹11,999 (~$164). You can grab the phone in Fjord, Dusk, and Charcol, with the pre-booking starting from Feb 10 and official sales kicking off from Feb 17 on Nokia.com, Flipkart, and Amazon India.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is a watered-down version of the Nokia Power Earbuds that launched in Europe last year. HMD Global claims the earphones last up to 35 hours on a single charge. They also feature an IPX7 rating, making them water-proof under 1 m water for up to 30 minutes.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is priced at ₹3,599 (~$49) and comes in Snow and Charcoal colors. Those who pre-book the Nokia 3.4 along with the earphones can avail of a flat discount of ₹1600. The earphones will be available for purchase from Nokia.com and Amazon India from Feb 17 onwards.