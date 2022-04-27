Nokia 8.3 5G receives stable Android 12 with April 2022 security patches

The Nokia 8.3 5G was introduced back in September 2020. The phone comes packed with solid internals that make it such a steal when considering its price tag. These include a 64MP main camera, 120Hz refresh rate display, 1080 x 2400 FHD+ display, a headphone jack, and much more. More importantly, though, the phone remains supported through software updates to this date. Nokia is currently rolling out the Android 12 update to the Nokia 8.3 5G, bringing a Privacy Dashboard, Conversation Widgets, security patches, and much more to the device.

As pointed out by user warre1 on the Nokia Forums, Android 12 is rolling out to the Nokia 8.3 5G. The user is based in Finland, and the over-the-air (OTA) update seemingly hasn’t rolled out in other regions yet. This update comes with the build number V3.380 and packs April 2022 security patches. Apart from that, it introduces a Privacy Dashboard, accessibility improvements, Private Compute Core, and Conversation Widgets.

It’s common for Nokia phones to receive OTA updates in a phased manner. If you reside in Finland, you should be able to grab Android 12 on your phone right away. Otherwise, you will have to wait until the company starts rolling it out to more regions down the road. It’s hard to tell when this will occur, but it should be relatively soon.

If Android 12 has landed on your phone, make sure you download it over a Wi-Fi network if you’re subscribed to a limited mobile data plan. Additionally, keep your Nokia 8.3 5G connected to a power source to ensure that it doesn’t turn off during the installation. If you don’t see the update just yet, you’ll likely have to wait a few days before it reaches your device.

Have you received the Android 12 update on your Nokia 8.3 5G? If so, what region are you from? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Nokia Forums