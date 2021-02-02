Stable Android 11 update finally goes live for Nokia 8.3 5G in several countries

HMD Global is kicking off the stable Android 11 rollout for the Nokia 8.3 5G. According to the company’s official timeframe, the Nokia 8.3 was supposed to receive the Android 11 update in Q4 2020, but it’s only now — one month later — that the company is fulfilling its promise. Better late than never, as the saying goes, the Nokia 8.3 5G owners should be more than happy to get their hands on the newest iteration of Android.

As officially announced in a post over at Nokia Community, the Android 11 update for the Nokia 8.3 5G will be delivered in two batches. The first wave is kicking off today with the update already seeding to the Nokia 8. 3 5G owners in Europe, the U.S., the UK, and several Middle East countries.

We are excited to announce the roll out of our Android 11 update plan with Nokia 8.3 5G as part of our commitment to be trusted, secure and built to last. Update available now https://t.co/Ti1TtSrUFx pic.twitter.com/HBqhHqiAEi — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) February 2, 2021

Here is the full list of countries that will be receiving the update in the first wave:

Bahrain

Belgium

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Hong Kong

Iceland

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Lithuania

Macau

Morocco

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Sweden

Tunisia

UAE

USA

Vietnam

A screenshot shared by Twitter user @jack_lo0 shows the update carries software version V2.180 and includes the January 2021 security patches.

All the showstopper Android 11 features are also on board, including Chat Bubbles, one-time permissions for location and microphone, Conversation Notifications, Google Play system updates, and more.

HMD Global says the update will be rolled out in phases, with 10% of the approved regions getting the OTA initially, followed by gradual expansion in the coming days. The full rollout will be completed by February 7. If your country is not on the list, don’t worry — you’ll receive the update in the second wave. The company says it will announce the details about the second wave at a later date.