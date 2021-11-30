Nokia 9 PureView owners will get a discount on a budget phone instead of Android 11

The Nokia 9 PureView was one of the first flagship phones produced by HMD Global with Nokia branding, packed with a Snapdragon 845 chipset and five rear cameras. However, like most other Nokia phones, it was slow to receive updates. HMD has now confirmed the phone won’t get Android 11, but the company is offering a consolation prize: a discount on a budget phone.

Nokia’s website has been updated with the message, “we had to make the tough choice not to offer the Android 11 software upgrade for Nokia 9 PureView. Incompatibilities between the camera and the software would have led to a compromised experience that does not meet our high standards. Your current Nokia 9 PureView won’t change and you will continue to receive security updates. But, for those of you looking to make the jump to Android 11, we’re offering a 50% discount on Nokia XR20, or another device depending on regional availability.”

The Nokia 9 PureView shipped with Android 9 Pie out of the factory, and an update to Android 10 started rolling out in December 2019. The phone has remained on Android 10 since then. HMD first estimated that an Android 11 upgrade would be available in the second quarter of 2021, then the timeline was later revised to Q3 2021. For those of you keeping track at home, Android 11 is now over a year old, as it was released in September 2020.

HMD’s promised discount on a new phone might sound like a decent offer, especially considering you don’t have to trade in the Nokia 9 PureView, but the Nokia XR20 is a budget phone. It has a Snapdragon 480 chipset instead of a flagship-class Snapdragon chip, and an LCD screen instead of the PureView’s OLED screen. Needless to say, owners of the Nokia 9 PureView aren’t too happy.

50% OFF is nice but why do owners of a flagship have to buy a Nokia XR20 that’s powered by SD480? How about offering them a 50% Discount coupon or a bit less with a validity of 1-2 years that can be used whenever a worthy Nokia phone launches?#Nokia9PureView #TeamPureView — TeamPureView (@teampureview) November 30, 2021

Nokia 9 Pureview Well its official, we are not getting android 11.

I’m not surprised by this, but still disappointed HMD could not find a way to give us dedicated owners the promised update. pic.twitter.com/j6US7xwgwJ — Darren Usher (@Darren_Usher) November 30, 2021

Given that HMD has struggled for years to maintain timely updates for its Nokia phones, if Android updates are important to you, looking elsewhere for your next phone might be the smartest idea — we have a roundup of the best Android phones. There’s not even an official bootloader unlocking method for the Nokia 9 PureView, so switching to custom ROMs isn’t an option.